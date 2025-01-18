Chiefs Host Hurricanes in Annual Military Appreciation Night Presented by Pizza Factory
January 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs look to extend their win streak to four games as they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes in their annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Pizza Factory. The Chiefs will be wearing special military themed jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds benefitting the Washington Fallen Heroes Project.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
GET TICKETS: Click here to purchase tickets.
PROMO: Military Appreciation Night presented by Pizza Factory
JERSEY COLOR: Military themed jerseys
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: SWX or WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
