T-Birds Grab Two Points in Kelowna

January 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

KELOWNA, B.C. - Brayden Schuurman completed a three-point night by scoring the overtime game winner as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat the Kelowna Rockets, 4-3, Friday at Prospera Place. The win moved the T-Birds within three points of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The same two teams will play again Saturday at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent. Game time is 6:05 p.m.

In two games, since he was acquired from the Moose Jaw Warriors, Schuurman has three assists, a shootout game winner and an overtime winner. "Just a veteran player that knows how to play hockey the right way," said head coach Matt O'Dette of his overtime hero. "He can produce and put the puck in the back of the net. I'm ecstatic to have him. He's a big part of the puzzle if we're to make a push to the playoffs."

Seattle (14-25-2-1) built a 2-0 lead with a pair of power play goals. Coster Dunn opened the scoring with his 14th of the season at 5:21 of the first period as the T-Birds skated 5-on-3. Schuurman and Braeden Cootes earned the assists.

The Thunderbirds doubled their advantage with a second power play goal 11:22 of period two. Cootes tallied his 18th of the season with Schuurman and Radim Mrtka assisting.

Kelowna would score the next three goals to take a 3-2 lead. Their go-ahead goal came with just under six minutes remaining in the third period. Three minutes later the T-Birds responded as Nathan Pilling scored on an Antonio Martorana assist, forcing overtime.

"At this point of the season, all points are huge, especially against these guys," remarked Pilling of what would be a two-point night for him. "Happy to contribute in the end. Had a good start. We've got some things to work on for tomorrow night, for sure."

The winning goal came at 2:05 of the extra period. Goalie Scott Ratzlaff made a pad save, Pilling scooped up the rebound and headed up ice. He threaded a pass through the Rockets defense to Schuurman who scored with a shot inside the left post.

"It wasn't the prettiest," commented O'Dette of the road game. "Big win for us for sure. The two points are huge. I thought the first period was really good. We didn't play well the last forty, to be honest. Our habits fell off and they got the lead. Gutsy to comeback late and get that win but definitely we can play better."

T-BIRDS EXTRAS

The win was O'Dette's 238th as Thunderbirds head coach, putting him first in franchise history.

With their respective goals, Pilling and Cootes are tied for the team lead with 18 goals each. That is one more goal than Seattle's leading goal scorer had all of last season.

Seattle has found success beyond sixty minutes this season. They are now 2-2 in overtime games and 5-1 in shootouts.

