Game Preview: Game 44 vs Calgary Hitmen

January 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the seventh of eight matchups between the Tigers and Calgary Hitmen. It's also the back end of a home and home weekend series. The Tigers hold the edge in the season series having won five of the previous six games and picking up a point in an OT loss. Gavin McKenna has led the way for the Tigers with 11 points (6G, 5A) in four games.

2024-25 Season Series:

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Oct 23 2024)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Calgary 3 (Oct 30 2024) SO

Calgary 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Nov 30 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 4 (Dec 29 2024) OT

Calgary 2 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Dec 30 2024)

Medicine Hat 3 @ Calgary 0 (Jan 17 2025)

Previous Game: The Tigers won their fifth consecutive game with a 3-0 road victory in Calgary on Friday night. Kadon McCann, Ryder Ritchie and Oasiz Wiesblatt scored for the Tigers. Harrison Meneghin picked up his second shutout and ninth win of the season.

2024-25 Standings:

26-15-2-0

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (17-5-1-0)

Away (9-10-1-0)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (28) Wins - Jordan Switzer (16)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (48) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.897)

Points - Gavin McKenna (68) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.65)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (106) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (2)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+30)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 43 - 165 - 26.1%

Penalty Kill: 138 - 178 - 77.5%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 68 (3rd)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 39 (6th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 28 (Tied 7th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 18 (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 48 (2nd)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 40 (Tied 7th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 5 (1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Weisblatt - 5 (Tied 6th)

Game Winning Goals Hunter St. Martin - 4 (Tied 8th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +30 (8th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 106 (1st)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 16 (Tied 6th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.65 (2nd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 3.06 (9th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 18 Game Point Streak - 39 Points

Oasiz Weisblatt 7 Game Point Streak - 11 Points

Tanner Molendyk 5 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Ryder Ritchie 5 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Kadon McCann 4 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Points 88 Career Points

Gavin McKenna 200 Career Points 183 Career Points

Tanner Molendyk 150 Career Points 138 Career Points

Marcus Pacheco 200 Career Games 194 Career Games

Bryce Pickford 50 Career Assists 48 Career Assists

Josh Van Mulligen 50 Career Points 42 Career Points

Misha Volotovskii 200 Career Games 199 Career Games

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 239 Career Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 250 Career Points 244 Career Points

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 90 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens, Molendyk, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Switzer, Moss

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Gordon-Carroll

Recent Transactions: The Medicine Hat Tigers have acquired Nashville Predators prospect Tanner Molendyk and forward Misha Volotovskii from the Saskatoon Blades in a blockbuster trade. In exchange, the Tigers send forward Hayden Harsanyi, defenseman Jack Kachkowski, and five draft picks, including a 2025 first-round pick. The Tigers also traded a 2028 8th round pick to Regina for 2007 born goalie Cruz Chase.

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

NHL Central Scouting Midterm Ranking: Three Medicine Hat Tigers players have earned spots on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft. Bryce Pickford (73rd), Kadon McCann (101st) and Jonas Woo (147th) were each ranked among the North American skaters.

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Brandon Wheat Kings 1 2-1-0-0 20-14-3-2 5-5-0-0

Calgary Hitmen 2 5-0-1-0 24-12-3-1 7-3-0-0

Edmonton Oil Kings 2 3-3-0-0 23-16-1-2 6-3-0-1

Everett Silvertips 1 N/A 31-5-3-3 7-0-1-2

Kamloops Blazers 1 N/A 15-22-3-0 3-6-1-0

Kelowna Rockets 1 N/A 15-20-3-1 2-7-1-0

Lethbridge Hurricanes 3 2-3-0-0 25-14-1-1 7-3-0-0

Portland Winterhawks 1 N/A 25-15-2-1 6-3-0-1

Prince Albert Raiders 2 2-0-0-0 22-15-3-0 6-4-0-0

Red Deer Rebels 2 2-4-0-0 15-21-4-2 0-7-3-0

Regina Pats 3 2-0-0-0 12-23-4-2 4-6-0-0

Saskatoon Blades 1 1-1-1-0 22-14-2-3 5-4-0-1

Seattle Thunderbirds 1 N/A 14-25-2-1 3-7-0-0

Spokane Chiefs 1 N/A 29-14-0-0 7-3-0-0

Swift Current Broncos 1 2-1-0-0 20-18-1-1 4-5-1-0

Tri-City Americans 1 N/A 21-15-3-1 2-7-1-0

Wenatchee Wild 1 N/A 15-21-3-1 5-5-0-0

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

Vs Swift Current 5-2 Win Vs Calgary - Sat. Jan 18 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Prince Albert 7-4 Win Vs Regina - Tue. Jan 21 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Red Deer 8-1 Win @ Spokane - Fri. Jan 24 7:05 PM (PST)

@ Edmonton 6-1 Win @ Tri-City - Sat. Jan 25 6:05 PM (PST)

@ Calgary 3-0 Win @ Wenatchee - Tues. Jan 28 6:00 PM (PST)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.