Cougars Drop Fourth Straight Game; Fall 4-1 in Everett

January 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

EVERETT, WA - The Prince George Cougars endured their fourth consecutive defeat on Saturday night, falling 4-1 to the league-leading Everett Silvertips at Angel of the Winds Arena.

GAME SUMMARY

The Cougars leaned on goaltender Josh Ravensbergen in the opening period, as he turned aside 19 of the 20 shots he faced. Everett opened the scoring at 6:08, but Prince George responded late in the frame at 17:43 when Terik Parascak buried a rebound from Bauer Dumanski's shot, tying the game at 1-1. The score remained deadlocked after the first period.

In the second, the Cougars generated several prime scoring opportunities but could not find the back of the net. Everett regained their lead with a shorthanded goal at 8:29. Ravensbergen continued to deliver key saves, keeping the deficit at one through 40 minutes.

The Silvertips added to their lead in the third period, striking early at 2:40 before sealing the win with an empty-net goal at 19:14. Despite solid goaltending from Ravensbergen, who faced 40 shots in total, the Cougars were unable to solve the Everett netminder.

Stats and Standouts:

Terik Parascak scored his 20th goal of the season for the second straight season and has now raised $4,000 to the Honor House Society.

What's Next?

The Cougars return home for a five-game home-stand which begins on Friday night against the Brandon Wheat Kings. You can secure your seats HERE.

