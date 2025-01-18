Game Preview: Cougars at Silvertips: 0

January 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







EVERETT, WA - Tonight, the Cougars battle the WHL's leading Everett Silvertips at the Angel of the Winds Arena at 6:05 pm. Tonight marks the first game of the season series between the two clubs.

THE LAST GAME: Jan. 17, 2025 - PG 2 at SPO 5

PG Goal Scorers: Parascak, Ziemmer

SPO Goal Scorers: McIsaac, Harrington, Catton, Van Olm, Armstrong

Goalies: PG: Ravensbergen (32/36 - 31:51) - Michaluk (7/8 28:08) SPO: Cowan (22/24 - 60:00)

PG PP: 2/7 PK: 8/10 | Shots: PG: 24 / SPO: 44

3 Stars: 1. Catton, SPO; 2. Van Olm, SPO; 3: Cristall, SPO

Noteworthy: Koehn Ziemmer scored his 115th career goal and is now five goals behind Chase Witala for the all-time record in PG Cougar history.

WHO'S HOT

Riley Heidt has points in 6 of his last 8 (5-7-12) 11 of his last 14 (9-9-18)

Jett Lajoie has points in 4 of his last 5 (1-3-4)

Ben Riche has points in 12 of his last 13 (8-10-18)

Borya Valis has points in 7 of his last 8 (4-6-10) 12 of his last 16 (9-12-21)

Koehn Ziemmer has goals in back to back games

Cooper Michaluk has won 3 of his last four starts

MILESTONE WATCH:

Riley Heidt - 227 career assists (1 9away from record PG & VIC)

Koehn Ziemmer - 115 career goals (6 away from Cougars record)

Borya Valis - 197 career points (3 away from 200)

Viliam Kmec - 91 career assists (9 away from 100)

Van Eger - 90 career games played (10 away from 100)

Josh Ravensbergen - 46 career wins (4 away from 50)

Aleksey Chichkin - 96 career games played (4 away from 100)

Ben Riche - 48 career goals (2 away from 50)

Carson Carels - 44 career games played (6 away from 50)

A LOOK AHEAD:

January 18th - @ Everett Silvertips - 6:05 pm PDT

January 24th - vs Brandon Wheat Kings - 7:00 pm PDT

January 25th - vs Kamloops Blazers - 6:00 pm

January 28th - vs Swift Current Broncos - 7:00 pm

January 31st - vs. Tri-City Americans - 7:00 pm

February 1st - vs. Tri-City Americans - 6:00 pm

February 4th - at Tri City Americans - 7:05 pm

February 7th - at Kelowna Rockets - 7:05 pm

February 8th - at Kamloops Blazers - 6:00 pm

February 14th - vs. Everett Silvertips - 7:00 pm

February 15th - vs. Everett Silvertips: 6:00 pm

February 17th - at Vancouver Giants - 2:00 pm

THE LAST GAME vs EVT: Jan. 7, 2024 - PG 2 at EVT 4

PG Goal Scorers: Funk, Thornton

EVT Goal Scorers: Hemmerling (2), Miettinen, Roest

Goalies: PG: Young (32/35 - 57:59) EVT: Chadwick (20/22 - 60:00)

PG PP: 1/5 PK: 3/3 | Shots: PG: 22 / EVT: 36

3 Stars: 1. Hemmerling, EVT; 2. Miettinen, EVT; 3: Roset, EVT

SEASON SERIES LEFT: 02/14 at PG, 02/15 at PG, 03/08 at EVT

NOTED (Team Stats vs EVT)

The Cougars and Chiefs meet for the 13th time in the last five seasons in their regular season history...Prince George holds just a 2-9-1-0 overall record. The Cougars are 0-6-0-0 in the last six meetings at the Angel of the Winds Arena.

THROUGH 42: The Cougars enter tonight's contest sporting a 24-13-3-2 record (53 points). The Cats have won seven of their last ten games and sport the fourth best winning percentage in the WHL (.631).

NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING: Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen and forwards Jett Lajoie, Aiden Foster, and Ben Riche were each named on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Season Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft in Los Angeles this June. In total, 66 WHL'ers were named to the list. Ravensbergen is ranked as the top North-American goaltender. The North Vancouver, BC product sports a 20-6-3-1 record, along with 3.01 goals against average, and a .901 save percentage. Lajoie clocks in as the 70th ranked skater, while Foster is ranked 134th and are currently both owning career high campaigns. For Ben Riche, the 19-year-old slots in at 174. The Bethune, SK product has been terrific this season and is currently riding a 12-game point streak.

THE PRICE IS RICHE: On Wednesday, January 8th, the Prince George Cougars acquired sniper Ben Riche (05) from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for Hunter Laing, Luke Dumas, a first-round pick in 2026, and a fifth-round pick in 2028. Riche has had a monster season, owning 54 points (23-31-54) in 37 games played before joining PG. In his debut on January 8th against Vancouver, Riche netted his first goal as a Cougar which resulted being the game winning goal.

MAKING MOVES: On Tuesday, January 7th, the Cougars acquired 6'5 defenceman Aleksey Chichkin (05) from the Regina Pats in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2027. The Vancouver, BC native owns seven points (3-4-7) in 33 games this season.

CATS SOUTH OF THE BORDER: Entering tonight,, the Cougars are 6-5-2-1 against the US Division. Tonight marks the first time they battle Everett this season. PG also has been terrific on the penalty kill south of the border, going 52/61 on the kill (85.2%).

