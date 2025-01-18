Hawks Fall to Broncos in Eastern Swing Finale
January 18, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Portland Winterhawks News Release
Swift Current jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, added four more in the second, and finished the contest with three tallied in the final frame. Portland's Josh Zakreksi stopped Swift Current's shutout bid with a one-timer from the right dot on the power play at 13:00 of the third.
UP NEXT:
The Portland Winterhawks return home from the Eastern Swing on Friday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m. to face the Tri-City Americans for Pride Night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
