Warriors Fall in Brandon, Wheat Kings Sweep Weekend Series

February 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Brandon, MB - Brandon scored three power-play goals on Saturday and went on to beat the Moose Jaw Warriors 6-2 at Westoba Place in Manitoba.

The first period was fast and physical on both sides of the red line. Moose Jaw put eleven shots on the net and had plenty of bodies around the Brandon crease, but they were unable to knock the puck over the goal line.

Brandon picked up the game's first goal just over a minute into the first period when Dominik Petr finished an odd man rush for the Wheat Kings.

Brandon went up by two seven minutes in when a shot from Petr from the right circle while on the power play went off the skate of Nicholas Johnson and past Warriors' goalie Josh Banini.

Moose Jaw took back-to-back penalties early in the second period. Brandon was able to convert on their second man-advantage of the period when Joby Baumuller scored to make it 3-0 for the Wheat Kings.

The Warriors kept fighting and they were finally rewarded with three minutes left in the period. Lynden Lakovic led a rush across the Brandon left blueline. As the captain skated down the boards, he dropped the puck to a trailing Ethan Semeniuk, who then dished the puck cross-ice to Nolan Paquette who scored his third of the season to get Moose Jaw on the board.

Close to five minutes into the third period, the Wheat Kings power play generated another goal to go back up by three. Moose Jaw was able to respond close to the nine-minute mark when Aiden Ziprick scored on the power play to pull the Warriors back within two.

Trying to claw their way back into the game in the late stages, the Warriors pulled their goalie for an extra attacker. They had pressure inside the Brandon zone, but unfortunately, the Wheat Kings were able to battle the puck away from the Warriors which led to a Joby Baumuller empty-net goal.

The Wheat Kings would score another goal just over a minute later, sealing Moose Jaw's fate, as the Warriors lost 6-2 in Brandon.

The squad returns to action Monday with a Family Day game against the Prince Albert Raiders at the Moose Jaw Events Centre.

