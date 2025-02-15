Preview: Oil Kings Host Hurricanes for Paw Patrol Night

February 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings are back on home ice tonight as they host the Lethbridge Hurricanes for their lone home game this Family Day long weekend.

It's also Paw Patrol Night at Rogers Place as the Oil Kings hold RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for the Children's Miracle Network. The Oil Kings will be wearing Paw Patrol themed jerseys that will be auctioned and raffled off in support of the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation.

Meanwhile, as for the game on the ice, the Oil Kings will look to get back into the win column after falling 3-1 to the Red Deer Rebels last night in Red Deer. Gavin Hodnett scored the lone Oil Kings goal, extending his point streak to four games. The Oil Kings are now 28-20-2-2 on the season, and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, however they are just one point back of sixth place Brandon, and two points back of fifth place Saskatoon.

The Hurricanes defeated the Regina Pats a night ago by a 6-5 score in overtime. Lethbrdige was down 3-0, and 4-2 at points but Shane Smith scored the overtime winner. The Hurricanes are now third in the Eastern Conference at a 34-16-2-1 record with 71 points.

Tonight marks the seventh of eight meetings this season between the Oil Kings and Hurricanes. Edmonton holds a 3-2-0-1 record so far and most recently grabbed a 2-0 win back on February 1 against the Hurricanes by a 2-0 score in Lethbridge. Landon Hanson leads the Oil Kings offensively against the Hurricanes with five goals and two assists for seven points in six games. Meanwhile, Ethan Simcoe has played three games and has a .956 save percentage against Lethbridge. Brayden Yager leads Lethbridge in the season series with five points in four games.

Puck drop from Rogers Place is 7 p.m.

Oil Kings Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Gracyn Sawchyn (39, 23-36-59)

Gavin Hodnett (52, 24-31-55)

Roan Woodward (52, 17-25-42)

Lukas Sawchyn (52, 12-29-41)

Adam Jecho (40, 16-20-36)

Oil Kings Milestone Watch:

F Gracyn Sawchyn is 19 points away from 200 in the WHL

F Marshall Finnie is 13 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Adam Jecho is 6 games away from 100 in the WHL and 17 points away from 100 in the WHL

F Cole Miller is 14 points away from 100 in the WHL

Hurricanes Scoring Leaders (GP, G-A-Pts):

Brayden Yager (40, 22-43-65)

Brayden Edwards (50, 22-40-62)

Logan Wormald (49, 28-29-57)

Noah Chadwick (51, 11-31-42)

Caden Price (42, 7-31-38)

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.