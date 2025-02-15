Chiefs Host Americans for Annual Chiefs Fight Cancer Night Saturday
February 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Tri-City Americans Saturday night for the second of back-to-back contests this weekend. It's the annual Chiefs Fight Cancer Night presented by Inland Imaging. The Chiefs will be wearing special Chiefs Fight Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Every Woman Can PNW.
TIME: 6:05 p.m.
PROMO: Chiefs Fight Cancer Night presented by Inland Imaging
JERSEY COLOR: Chiefs Fight Cancer themed jerseys
LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.
WATCH: SWX or WHL Live
FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo
