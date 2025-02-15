Chiefs Host Americans for Annual Chiefs Fight Cancer Night Saturday

February 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs host the Tri-City Americans Saturday night for the second of back-to-back contests this weekend. It's the annual Chiefs Fight Cancer Night presented by Inland Imaging. The Chiefs will be wearing special Chiefs Fight Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Every Woman Can PNW.

TIME: 6:05 p.m.

PROMO: Chiefs Fight Cancer Night presented by Inland Imaging

JERSEY COLOR: Chiefs Fight Cancer themed jerseys

LISTEN: 103.5 FM The Game (pre-game show starts at 5:30 p.m.) - Listen online.

WATCH: SWX or WHL Live

FOLLOW: @spokanechiefs on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X. #GoChiefsGo

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.