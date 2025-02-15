Cougars Six-Game Point Streak Ends with 3-1 Loss to Silvertips

PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars supplied several scoring chances all night long, however, only one of those chances found the back of the net as the Cats dropped a 3-1 decision to the Everett Silvertips, Friday at the CN Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

Everett opened the scoring at 8:28 of the first period with a power-play goal from Landon DuPont. The Cougars answered back at 16:33 when Matteo Danis tipped in a shot from the slot, extending his point streak to five games. However, during 4-on-4 play in the final seconds of the period, the Silvertips regained the lead at 19:24, taking a 2-1 advantage into the intermission.

The second period saw the Cougars control the pace, outshooting Everett 10-3. Prince George had a prime opportunity late in the frame with a 5-on-3 power play and used their timeout to set up a play, but the power play came up empty. Despite sustained pressure, the Cougars hit the post three times but couldn't find the equalizer. Everett held onto their 2-1 lead through 40 minutes.

The Cougars continued to press in the third period, earning more chances and power plays, but were unable to capitalize. The Silvertips sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 18:49, handing Prince George the 3-1 defeat.

Stats and Standouts:

- Matteo Danis extended his point streak to five games. In this five-game point streak, Danis owns four goals

- Despite being charged with the loss, Josh Ravensbergen was tremendous, making 25 saves.

They Said It...

General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb on the game...

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2025/02/15111122/Lamb-Post-Game-Feb-14.mp3

What's Next...

Next Home Game: Saturday, Feb. 15 vs Everett | 6:00 pm | TICKETS

