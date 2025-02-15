Game Preview: Cougars vs. Silvertips: 0

February 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars will try to split the weekend set as they battle the Everett Silvertips for the third time this season.

-

When: Saturday, Feb. 15

Puck Drop: 6:00 pm

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Watch: WHL Live

-

Cougars Record: 30-16-4-2 (66 Points, 2nd - BC Division, 4th - Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: A 3-1 loss to the Everett Silvertips on Feb. 14

-

Silvertips Record: 38-9-4-2 (83 Points, 1st - US Division, 1st - Western Conference & Western Hockey League)

Silvertips Last Game: A 3-1 win over the Cougars on Feb. 14.

-

Last Game...

- Matteo Danis extended his point streak to five games

Previous Meetings vs. EVT This Season...

February 14 - The Cougars supplied tons of chances, but fell 3-1 at to Everett at the CN Centre.

January 18 - Despite a terrific performance from Josh Ravensbergen, the Cougars dropped a 4-1 decision to the Silvertips.

Elephant in the Room...

The Cougars enter tonight's battle against the Silvertips with just one power-play goal in their last three games. The Cougars were 0-5 on the man advantage last night, and will aim to put up a crooked number this time around. The Cougars PP ranks 14th in the WHL (22.9%).

Home Sweet Home...

- The Cougars have been no short of terrific at the CN Centre, sporting a 17-4-3-2 at home. They'll look to extend those numbers tonight.

- Mark Lamb's group has won 7 of their last 8 home games at CN Centre entering tonight.

In Goal...

- Entering the weekend, the Cougars have been getting tremendous goaltending performances from both Josh Ravensbergen and Cooper Michaluk. Should the Cougars go to 'The Berger', he would enter Friday's game with victories in five of his last six starts, and is currently second in wins among all WHL goaltenders with 26.

On the Other Side...

This weekend will feature e exceptional-status 15-year-old defenceman Landon DuPont makes his way to the BC Northern Capital.

DuPoint has registered over 50 points thus far this season, marking him the first WHL defenceman to do so since Scott Niedermayer in 1989. DuPont is also a year younger than Niedermayer was at the time of this record.

The 'Tips enter the weekend with the top record in the WHL, sporting a 38-9-4-3 record. They have been led offensively by 2025 draft-eligible prospect Carter Bear, who owns 76 points (37-39-76) in 47 games.

Injury/Roster Updates:

- Defenceman Bauer Dumanski remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

- Defenceman Corbin Vaughan serves his seventh game of his 10-game suspension he received on Jan. 28 against Swift Current.

What's Next After This Game?

- Next Game: Monday Feb. 17 at Vancouver | 2:00 pm

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.