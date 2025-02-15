Broncos Host Blades in East Division Match-Up

February 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - It's another all East Division match-up for the Swift Current Broncos (27-22-1-1) as they host the Saskatoon Blades (28-17-3-3) Saturday night at InnovationPlex

The Broncos are on a mini two-game losing slide after dropping a 6-1 loss in Prince Albert Friday night while the Blades picked up a win over the Calgary Hitmen at home. The Broncos are six points back of the Blades for a tie with Prince Albert for first in the East Division heading into action Saturday. The Broncos took the most recent outing on January 19th in Saskatoon in a 3-2 come from behind win.

Tonight is Billet Appreciation Night at Innovation Night as well as Telemiracle Night where there will be fundraising efforts for the Kinsmen/Kinettes.

You can catch the game on Country 94.1 with the Voice of the Broncos Gino De Paoli, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45.

2024-25 Regular Season: 27-22-1-1 Home: 16-8-1-0 Away: 11-14-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 9-5-1-0 Home: 4-1-1-0 Away: 6-5-0-0

LAST GAME 6-1 L @ Raiders: Carlin Dezainde scored the Broncos lone goal in Swift Current's 6-1 loss in Prince Albert Friday night. It was the fifth straight loss for the Broncos against the Raiders in their eight game season series.

VS. SASKATOON: This is the fifth of eight meetings between the Broncos and Blades this season, Swift Current fell in a shootout November 30 in Saskatoon. Broncos F Rylan Gould leads the Broncos in scoring against Saskatoon this season with ten points (4 goals, 6 assists) in all five games played. Since the internet era Swift Current is 91-76-10-11 (8 ties) against Saskatoon. While at home the Broncos are 44-41-6-1 (4 ties) against the Blades

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

September 20/2024 - at Swift Current (4-1 SAS) November 10/2023 - at Swift Current (5-4 SAS)

September 21/2024 - at Saskatoon (9-3 SAS) November 18/2023 - at Saskatoon (4-1 SAS)

October 4/2024 - at Swift Current (6-3 SC) January 28/2024 - at Saskatoon (3-2 OT SAS)

November 30/2024 - at Saskatoon (4-3 SO SAS) February 10/2024 - at Swift Current (3-2 SAS)

January 19/2025 - at Saskatoon (3-2 SC)

February 15/2025 - at Swift Current

March 5/2025 - at Saskatoon

March 14/2025 - at Swift Current

