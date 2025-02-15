Kehrig Scores As Rockets Lose 3-1 In Kamloops

February 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets' Connor Pankratz and Kamloops Blazers' Kalan Anderlini on game night

(Kelowna Rockets, Credit: Allen Douglas) Kelowna Rockets' Connor Pankratz and Kamloops Blazers' Kalan Anderlini on game night

Jaxon Kehrig scored while the Kelowna Rockets fired 36 shots on net but fell 3-1 to the Kamloops Blazers on Friday night at the Sandman Centre.

GAME SUMMARY

Kamloops would open the scoring on the power play 12:50 into the first period as Jordan Keller would beat Rockets goaltender Rhett Stoesser for his 26th of the season on the power play to put the Blazers ahead by a 1-0 score. The home side would add to its lead, which also stood as the game winner, with Conner Radke potting his fifth of the season.

Jaxon Kehrig would get Kelowna back into the contest as Connor Pankratz found Kehrig with a slick backhand feed that allowed Kehrig to beat Blazers goaltender Logan Edmonstone with a quick shot late in the second period. Kamloops would regain their two-goal lead in the third period thanks to a goal from Tommy Lafreniere's 20th of the campaign on the power play to give the Blazers a 3-1 win.

The Rockets now drop to 16-31-4-1 on the season while Kamloops improves to 19-29-4-0.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kelowna outshot Kamloops 36-32

Kelowna went 0/5 on the power play while Kamloops went 2/4

Rhett Stoesser made 29 saves in defeat

UP NEXT

The Rockets will now return back to Prospera Place on Saturday to host Kamloops in a weekend rematch with puck drop going at 6:05 PM. Kelowna will then host the Tri-City Americans on Family Day Monday at Prospera with game time starting at 2:05 PM.

Tickets can be purchased online at selectyourtickets.com, by calling Select Your Tickets at 250-762-5050 or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Prospera Place box office. The box office is open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and opens at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday home game days.

