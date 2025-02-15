Royals' Trembecky, Isogai The Difference In 5-2 Win Over Giants

Vancouver Giants' Brady Smith versus Victoria Royals' Kenta Isogai

Vancouver Giants' Brady Smith versus Victoria Royals' Kenta Isogai

Victoria, B.C. - Kenta Isogai and Teydon Trembecky each scored a pair of goals for the Victoria Royals in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Giants on Friday night at Save on Food Memorial Centre.

The loss drops Vancouver's record this season to 25-21-6, while Victoria improves to 32-14-3-5 on the season and 15-3-0-1 in their last 19.

Ty Halaburda and Tyler Thorpe each scored for the G-Men, whose only goal of the contest came on the power play.

In addition to two goals each from Isogai and Trembecky, Markus Loponen also found the back of the net for Victoria.

Trembecky opened the scoring on a deflection off a point shot from Nate Misskey just before the halfway mark of the first period.

The Giants responded less than three minutes later on a power play, tying the game off a tap-in from Halaburda just outside the crease thanks to an excellent one-touch pass from captain Mazden Leslie.

Early in the second, Victoria re-took the lead on Isogai's 26th of the season, after he found the loose puck just outside the crease and lifted the rebound over Brady Smith.

With under four minutes remaining in period two, Trembecky potted home a rebound from the bottom of the left circle after Misskey's wrist shot was stopped to make the score 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Thorpe gave Vancouver life 88 seconds into the third period when he took a pass from Connor Levis and snuck one low past Hicks from the left circle.

Unfortunately, that was as close as the Giants would get.

Five and a half minutes later, Reschny sprinted to a loose puck down the left wing and saw Isogai on his way towards the Giants net, where he hit him with a pass for an uncontested shot right in front of the goal to make the score 4-2.

Loponen added a late goal from his own side of centre when the Giants were in the midst of pulling the goaltender to make the final score 5-2.

The two teams will meet for the rematch in Langley tomorrow at 7 p.m. PT. STATISTICS

SOG: VAN - 7/8/10 = 25 | VIC - 12/10/11 = 33

PP: VAN- 1/1 | VIC - 0 /3

Face-Offs: VAN - 35 | VIC - 25 3 STARS

1st: VIC - Kenta Isogai - 2G, 1A, 5 SOG, +3

2nd: VIC - Teydon Trembecky- 2G, 2A, 4 SOG, +3

3rd: VIC - Nate Misskey - 2A, 2 SOG, +2 GOALTENDING BATTLE

Vancouver: LOSS - Brady Smith (28 saves / 33 shots)

Victoria: WIN - Johnny Hicks (23 saves / 25 shots) THEY SAID IT

"There's part of our game I liked and there are parts I didn't. I just didn't think we had consistency through the whole lineup tonight. I thought certain guys were going pretty good, but you need a 60-minute effort and you need everyone going against a really good hockey club in Victoria." - Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio on the game overall

"We're at a time of the year where we need to drive expectations and standards even further as a group. The game is a process. Each game is going to be tight all the way through and you've got to really, really focus on your matchups, the opponents you're playing, keys, a game plan, but the expectations have risen here. We need to make sure that we're putting our best foot forward and we have 20 bodies going at a good work rate and I didn't think we had that tonight." - Giants Associate Coach Adam Maglio UPCOMING

Date Opponent Time Location

Saturday, February 15 Victoria 7:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

Monday, February 17 Prince George 2:00 PM PST Langley Events Centre

The Giants are home next on Saturday, February 15 night against Victoria at 7 PM and on Monday, February 17 at 2 PM against Prince George. Head to VancouverGiants.com/tickets for more details or call 604-4-GIANTS.

