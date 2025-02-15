LeGall, PK Holds Firm in 3-1 Win in Prince George

February 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - It was a battle of goaltending in Prince George, as Raiden LeGall and the Everett Silvertips downed the Cougars 3-1 at the CN Centre Friday night in the first of two clashes this weekend.

Landon DuPont opened the night's scoring with a powerplay goal at 8:28 in the first, as he wired a wrister past the right side of Prince George netminder Joshua Ravensbergen for his 13th goal of the year and ninth on the powerplay.

Prince George scored their only goal of the night at 16:33 in the frame as Matteo Danis in the slot redirected a Carson Carels shot from the blue line past the right pad LeGall.

Tyler Mackenzie converted a rebound from Dominik Rymon at 4-on-4 with 35 seconds left in the first to restore a lead the Silvertips would not relinquish for the remainder of the contest.

Eric Jamieson ended the night with an empty-netter at 18:49 in the third, capping off a 3-1 victory. LeGall stopped 27 of 28 in the victory, his ninth and the team's 38th. Everett's penalty kill finished the night a perfect six-for-six, including a 90-second 5-on-3 stretch late in the second period.

Ravensbergen saved 25 of 27 for the Cougars.

The Silvertips are now 21-4-0-1 against the Cougars since the start of the 2017-18 season. They have scored three or more goals in 20 of their last 22 meetings with P.G.

Everett and Prince George will rematch tomorrow night at 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.