Slobodian Nets First WHL Goal, Portland Drops Contest 4-2

February 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Cole Slobodian scored his first Western Hockey League goal, but the Hawks were unable to complete the comeback against the Thunderbirds on Saturday night.

Game #52: Portland (2) at Seattle (4)

SOG: POR (42) - SEA (31)

PP: POR (1/5) - SEA (1/1)

Saves: Štěbeták (5/8) and Schlenker (22/23) - Ratzlaff (40/42)

SCORING:

SEA - Nathan Pilling (24) from Radim Mrtka and Coster Dunn (power play)

POR - Diego Buttazzoni (27) (power play)

SEA - Matej Pekkar (13)

SEA - Colton Gerrior (3) from Sam Charko and Brendan Rudolph

POR - Cole Slobodian (1) from Ryan Miller and Alex Weiermair

SEA - Matej Pekar (14) from Antonio Martorana

GAME SUMMARY:

In the fifth installment of this season's I-5 Rivalry Series presented by ZoomCare, the two teams combined for five goals in the first period. Nathan Pilling converted on the power play just 53 seconds into the game to put Seattle up 1-0. Diego Buttazzoni responded with a power-play goal of his own just shy of five minutes into the game thanks to a shot that deflected in off the post and a T-Birds defenseman. Seattle rattled off two more goals in the first period, chasing Portland goaltender Ondřej Štěbeták from the starter's crease after facing eight shots on goal.

A little after the midway point of the first period, Cole Slobodian fired in his first Western Hockey League goal, a wicked release from the slot that beat Seattle's goaltender Scott Ratzlaff.

After the Slobodian goal, Seattle maintained a 3-2 lead at the first intermission. Matej Pekar netted the game's final goal, his second of the hockey game, to put Seattle up 4-2 after two periods of play.

The Winterhawks had their highest producing period in the third frame, that featured an extended three plus minute 6-on-5 scenario in the finals moments, but Ratzlaff turned aside all 15 shots he faced in the period to secure the 4-2 win over Portland.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks welcome the Seattle Thunderbirds to town for a Monday afternoon game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Join the Hawks for a 3:00 p.m. Kids Day game presented by the Boys and Girls Club - Portland Metropolitan.

