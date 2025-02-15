Game Preview: Game 56 vs Regina Pats

February 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the fourth of five meetings between the Tigers and Regina Pats this season. The Tigers have won all three of the previous meetings by a combined score of 25-10. Hunter St. Martin (5G,5A) and Gavin McKenna (3G,7A) lead the way with 10 points each in the season series.

2024-25 Season Series:

Regina 1 @ Medicine Hat 5 (Oct 26 2024)

Medicine Hat 10 @ Regina 5 (Nov 1 2024)

Regina 4 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Jan 21 2025)

Previous Game: The Tigers defeated the Prince Albert Raiders 3-1 on Wednesday night at the Art Hauser Centre. Oasiz Wiesblatt (1G,1A) led the Tigers with two points in the win. Jonas Woo and Marcus Pacheco were the other goal scorers for the Tigers. Jordan Switzer had a fantastic game in net for the Tigers. He made 32 saves to record his 19th win of the season.

2024-25 Standings:

35-16-3-1

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (19-6-2-0)

Away (16-10-1-1)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (33) Wins - Jordan Switzer (19)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (67) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.894)

Points - Gavin McKenna (96) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.67)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (127) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (2)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+42)

Special Teams:

Power Play: 55 - 200 - 27.5%

Penalty Kill: 174 - 221 - 78.7%

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 96 (2nd)

Points Oasiz Wiesblatt - 80 (7th)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 44 (10th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 33 (9th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 20 (1st)

Goals (Rookies) Liam Ruck - 17 (3rd)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 67 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 54 (Tied 5th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 22 (Tied 5th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 6 (1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Wiesblatt - 7 (Tied 3rd)

First Goals Hunter St. Martin - 5 (Tied 9th)

Insurance Goals Gavin McKenna - 5 (Tied 3rd)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +42 (Tied 2nd)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +35 (9th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 127 (2nd)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 19 (8th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.67 (3rd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.97 (8th)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 1 (Tied 7th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 30 Game Point Streak - 67 Points

Oasiz Wiesblatt 8 Game Point Streak - 18 Points

Ryder Ritchie 6 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Gavin McKenna 150 Career Assists 144 Career Assists

Tanner Molendyk 150 Career Points 148 Career Points

Ryder Ritchie 150 Career Games 148 Career Games

Ryder Ritchie 150 Career Points 142 Career Points

Hunter St. Martin 200 Career Games 196 Career Games

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 244 Career Points

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 99 Career Points

Roster Makeup: 25 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 8 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens, Molendyk, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Switzer, Moss

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Gordon-Carroll, Steen

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Brandon Wheat Kings 1 2-1-0-0 27-16-4-3 7-1-1-1

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 33-14-3-2 8-2-0-0

Edmonton Oil Kings 2 3-3-0-0 28-20-2-2 5-4-1-0

Kamloops Blazers 1 N/A 19-29-4-0 4-5-1-0

Kelowna Rockets 1 N/A 16-31-4-1 0-10-0-0

Lethbridge Hurricanes 3 2-3-0-0 34-16-2-1 7-2-1-0

Red Deer Rebels 2 2-4-0-0 21-27-4-2 6-4-0-0

Regina Pats 2 3-0-0-0 14-32-5-2 2-7-1-0

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Seattle 4-3 SOL Vs Regina - Sat. Feb 15 7:00 PM (MST)

Vs Swift Current 5-3 Loss Vs Lethbridge - Mon. Feb 17 2:00 PM (MST)

Vs Prince Albert 5-4 OTL Vs Edmonton - Fri. Feb 21 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Saskatoon 5-3 Win Vs Kamloops - Sat. Feb 22 7:00 PM (MST)

@ Prince Albert 3-1 Win @ Edmonton - Sun. Feb 23 6:00 PM (MST)

