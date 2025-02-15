Portland Winterhawks Hawks Fight Cancer X Cram the Stands 2025

February 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







The Portland Winterhawks hosted a successful Hawks Fight Cancer game on February 1st, scoring big on the ice and in our community.

The Winterhawks supported Sunset High School's annual "Cram the Stands" fundraiser during this year's Hawks Fight Cancer night. Cram the Stands is a fundraising event put on by the students at Sunset High School in Hillsboro to support pediatric cancer research. The Winterhawks, eight of whom are currently enrolled at Sunset High, were proud to donate $5,000 to the initiative during Sunset High's assembly on Wednesday, February 12.

Through sponsorships, t-shirt sales, and donations, Sunset High raises money each year in honor of selected "ambassadors" from Doernbecher Children's Hospital, with two basketball games highlighting the fundraiser. This year, the Winterhawks were proud to add Hawks Fight Cancer Night at the VMC as a third event for the cause.

Sunset High is proud to feature not one, but two incredible ambassadors who are currently fighting their battle with Cancer. Learn about each ambassador below and purchase a "Cram the Stands" t-shirt at the Winterhawks game this Saturday to directly support our ambassadors.

Marco: Marco Arzoke is a 9-year-old boy who has been diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a type of bone cancer. The situation began when Marco's mother noticed a lump on the side of his ribs and became concerned. She scheduled an appointment with his pediatrician, who then ordered an X-ray. Following the results, further testing was conducted, including a CT scan and a biopsy. It was through these tests that Marco was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma. Since his diagnosis, Marco has been undergoing treatment, which has been a difficult journey. The hardest part for Marco has been not being able to do his favorite things or eat his favorite foods. Marco's favorite color is blue, and he loves eating sushi. His favorite movie is Home Alone, and his favorite TV show is Friends. Marco also enjoys Spider-Man, football, and basketball. He has a pet cat named Cosmos, who loves to sleep on his arm! Marco also enjoys playing video games in his free time.

Varun: Varun is a remarkable teenager whose resilience inspires everyone around him. In 2021, after experiencing persistent leg pain while playing squash-his favorite sport-he was diagnosed with Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Despite undergoing extensive treatments, including chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation, he faced a relapse in 2023, requiring additional rounds of treatment. Throughout these challenges, Varun has remained positive and focused on his passions. A physics enthusiast, he loves working with cool formulas and engaging in hands-on labs. He's an aviation buff who enjoys learning about planes, collecting models, and participating in the Civil Air Patrol. He also spends time playing guitar, gaming with friends, and hanging out with Blaze, his 2.5-year-old Labrador gifted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Varun's determination and strength have earned him the nickname "Bionic Boy," reflecting his titanium hip replacement. While treatments have impacted his mobility, his optimism never wavers. He draws strength from his family, community, and the encouragement of friends who've supported him every step of the way.

To learn more about Sunset High School's Cram the Stands initiative, visit cramthestands.org.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.