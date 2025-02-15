Preview: Americans at Chiefs - February 15, 2025
February 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
LAST GAME: The Americans saw their 4-2 lead disappear at the Spokane Chiefs tied the game with two goals late in regulation, but bounced back for a 5-4 shootout win last night. Carter MacAdams, Grady Martin, Max Curran and Jaxen Adam scored in regulation and Cruz Pavao and Savin Virk scored in the shootout. Lukas Matecha made 38 saves in regulation and denied both Spokane shooters in the shootout.
VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the sixth of 10 meetings against the Chiefs. Tri-City now holds a 3-2 season series advantage after last night's shootout win. The two teams have another home-and-home next weekend, starting Friday in Spokane. The series wraps up with games in Spokane (March 15) and in Tri-City (March 22), the final game of the season.
SCORING LEADERS
Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs
Jake Sloan (23-33-56) Andrew Cristall (37-62-99)
Max Curran (17-38-55) Berkly Catton (32-53-85)
Brandon Whynott (23-29-52) Shea Van Olm (42-35-77)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-City Americans Spokane Chiefs
Power Play - 16.0% (29-for-181) Power Play - 29.1% (60-for-206)
Penalty Kill - 79.7% (157-for-197) Penalty Kill - 81.6% (168-for-206)
How to Tune In:
Webcast: WHL Live - Sign Up & Watch Here
Radio: 95.3 UROCK FM / Jacobs Radio App
Television: SWX (Tape delay after Gonzaga basketball)
