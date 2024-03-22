Wallstedt, Walker Power Wild to 2-1 Shootout Win over Wolves

March 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Sammy Walker scored in the top of the first round of a shootout and Jesper Wallstedt (23 saves) turned aside all three Chicago Wolves shooters to power the Iowa Wild to a 2-1 win at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday night.

Chris Terry set up Cory Conacher with a pass through the seam following a net mouth scramble to put Chicago up 1-0 at the 9:37 mark of the first period.

Iowa responded with 20 seconds to play in the opening frame. Simon Johansson received a pass from Ryan O'Rourke at center ice, walked down the right wing, and blasted a slap shot under the blocker of Adam Scheel (25 saves). Gavin Hain also earned an assist on the goal.

Chicago outshot Iowa 8-5 in the first 20 minutes.

The Wild outshot the Wolves 9-7 in the second period and 11-7 in the third period, but neither team was able to find the back of the net again.

Caedan Bankier nearly won the game for Iowa in the waning moments of overtime but saw his bid from the left circle trickle wide.

Walker provided the only goal the Wild would need in the shootout with a wrister under the glove of Scheel and Wallstedt closed out the win with three consecutive stops.

Iowa outshot Chicago 27-24. Both the Wild and Wolves went 0-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa and Chicago meet again at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. on Blackout ALS Night presented by CDS Global. The Wild will wear specialty jerseys and hold a postgame auction benefitting ALS Association Iowa. The first 1,500 fans will receive a triple patch hat giveaway presented by ALS Association Iowa and KXnO.

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visitâ¯www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 orâ¯tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2023-24 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season atâ¯https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.