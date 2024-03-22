Capitals Recall Matthew Phillips from Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have recalled forward Matthew Phillips from the Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Phillips, 25, has scored three points (1g, 2a) in four games with Hershey this season, including striking for a goal and an assist in his debut with the club on Mar. 9 at Charlotte. He has recorded five points (1g, 4a) in 30 games with the Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins this season. Phillips, who played 27 games for Washington before being claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh on Feb. 16, was reclaimed by the Capitals on March 5. Phillips scored his first career NHL goal and tallied his first assist in the Capitals' 3-2 shootout win over the Calgary Flames on Oct. 16.

Phillips, a Calgary native, was drafted by the Flames in the sixth round (166th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and spent seven years in the Flames organization before signing with Washington last summer. In 33 career NHL games with the Capitals, Penguins and Flames, Phillips has registered five points (1g, 4a).

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Cleveland Monsters on tonight at 7 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Hershey is back home at GIANT Center against the Providence Bruins on Tuesday, March 26 at 7 p.m. for Toyota Mike Vecchione Bobblehead Night and TRULY Takeover Tuesday. The first 4,000 fans in attendance for the game will receive a Mike Vecchione bobblehead. Purchase tickets for the game.

