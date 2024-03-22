"Just Like Riding a Bike": Ryan Dzingel Returns to AHL Hockey

Until this March, forward Ryan Dzingel had not played a game of professional hockey this season. He last suited up for 22 games with the Chicago Wolves during the 2022-23 season, scoring 11 points (2G, 9A) over that stretch.

But despite his time away from the game, Dzingel is picking up right where he left off. In his first three games as a Silver Knight, he has tallied two goals and an assist.

"It's been a quick turnaround, but it's been awesome," Dzingel said. "The rink, the people, the staff, the team, and just everything have all been so high-class here. [Ryan Craig, Jamie Heward, and Fred Brathwaite] have all been around for a really long time and all the coaching staff, they get it. Everyone's made it an easy transition, so I'm very grateful."

Quick turnaround might be an understatement. Dzingel signed his professional tryout agreement with Henderson on March 11, then slotted into the lineup the next evening for a matchup with the Tucson Roadrunners.

"It's just like riding a bike, honestly," he said. "The legs still aren't exactly where I want them to be, but the hands are good and the hockey IQ is. And the guys on my line [Sheldon Rempal and Byron Froese] are just easy to play with, so that helps a lot too."

Their line has certainly found chemistry early. Dzingel notched his first point with Henderson on Froese's power-play goal against the Roadrunners, snapping the Silver Knights' 0-for-11 drought on the man advantage. Rempal and Froese both assisted on each of Dzingel's two goals against Abbotsford on March 16.

"I haven't really been thinking or worried about the individual results, I'm taking it day by day," he added. "It's crucial in this league and this business to not take anything for granted. You need to throw your ego away and do whatever needs to be done. That's kind of who I am, just being a yes man, making good choices, and leaving it to God."

Those good choices also encompass providing guidance to some of the team's younger players, a familiar role. In addition to his 404 games of NHL experience, Dzingel was named Ohio State's captain for the 2012-13 season and wore an "A" for the Chicago Wolves last year.

"I want to do whatever I can to help the team's results. But I also want to help the younger guys, show them the right way to play," Dzingel added. "Guys showed me the right way when I was first getting into the league, and then the results fall into place from there."

"My family's going [to Milwaukee] to watch me play this upcoming weekend, and it's cool that they'll get to see me play so close to home in Chicago. And I obviously can't wait to play at home and get to see that atmosphere, see what it's all about."

