Syracuse Crunch to Hold Country Night Presented by Lock 1 Distilling Company March 29

March 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with Lock 1 Distilling Company to hold Country Night on Friday, March 29 when the team hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Country Night will feature country music during the game and video clips from tv shows and movies. A mechanical bull will be set up in Memorial Hall for fans to test their rodeo skills. Lock 1 Distilling Company will have a table on the concourse where fans 21 and older can sample whiskeys and bourbons. In honor of Country Night, the distillery is serving a Hat Trick cocktail at their Phoenix, NY location featuring their F.A Waldron Premier Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The Crunch are also holding a musical chairs intermission contest on the ice for the chance to win tickets to Old Dominion on June 22, courtesy of Turning Stone Resort Casino. Fans attending the March 29 game can enter for their chance to participate in the intermission contest through a form on the Crunch website.

Tickets for Country Night are on sale now at www.syracusecrunch.com/country. Country Night merchandise will be available at the game at the merchandise stand located behind Section 105.

Lock 1 Distilling Company is a local, award-winning distillery with a unique and inviting tasting room that celebrates the community and all things New York. The Phoenix, NY location features nine beers on tap, dozens of craft beers and ciders, 18 handcrafted spirits and retail bottle sales along with a full menu with artisan pizzas, weekly gourmet food and dessert specials. Lock 1 also has a savory Sunday brunch, weekly music bingo, classy cat trivia and live music. The unique space is available for parties and corporate events and offers catering services. For more information, visit www.lock1distillingco.com.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

