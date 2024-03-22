Monsters Sign Forward Mitchell Lewandowski to Pro Tryout Contract

March 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Monsters signed forward Mitchell Lewandowski to a professional tryout (PTO) contract. In 57 appearances for the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this season, Lewandowski posted 14-40-54 with 20 penalty minutes and a +23 rating. A 5'9", 183 lb. left-shooting native of Clarkston, MI, Lewandowski, 25, tallied 2-1-3 in 14 career AHL appearances for the Tucson RoadRunners in 2021-22.

Prior to his professional career, Lewandowski notched 56-64-120 with 144 penalty minutes in 156 career NCAA appearances for Michigan State spanning five seasons from 2017-22. In 2017-18, Lewandowski was named to the Big Ten's All-Rookie Team and garnered Big Ten Rookie of the Year honors. In 106 career USHL appearances for the Des Moines Buccaneers and Chicago Steel spanning parts of three seasons from 2014-17, Lewandowski contributed 22-30-52 with 42 penalty minutes and a +4 rating and helped Chicago claim the 2017 Clark Cup as USHL Playoff Champions.

