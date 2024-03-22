Admirals Punch Ticket to Post-Season

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals are back in the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Ads punched their ticket to the post-season by virtue of the Chicago Wolves shoot-out loss to the Iowa Wild tonight. Milwaukee is the second team in the AHL to qualify for the playoffs and the first in the Western Conference. The dates, times, and opponent for Milwaukee are still to be determined.

The Admirals are currently in first place in the Central Division with a 38-19-1 record, good for 77 points. They have 14 game to go in the regular season, which concludes on Sunday, April 21st in Grand Rapids.

This is the 18th time since joining the American Hockey League in 2001 that the Ads have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs. They lost in the Western Conference Finals last season, their deepest play run in 17 seasons. Milwaukee won their only Calder Cup Championship back in 2004 and went back to the Finals in 2006.

