Game Day: Wranglers Visit Reign

March 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers are on the road in California to tackle the Ontario Reign at Toyota Arena on Friday night.

Calgary (31-22-4-3) has picked up three of four points in their last two games as they continue to jockey for playoff positioning within a tight Pacific Division.

Puck drop: 8:00pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Mar. 22, 2024 8:00pm @ Ontario Toyota Arena

Mar. 24, 2024 6:00pm @ San Diego Pechanga Arena

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers head into tonight sitting sixth in the Pacific Division with 69 points with just two points separating them and the Reign (71 pts.) in fourth.

Ontario has the edge in the season series (4-3) after winning the last two meetings against Calgary at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Mar.10-11, outscoring the Wranglers 11-3 in the two-game set.

Adam Klapka scored a pair of goals versus Ontario on Mar.11 and has five points (2g,3a) in six games against the Reign this season.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Sam Morton

Keep your eye on Sam Morton tonight.

Morton has turned some heads early in his professional career after signing with the Flames out of college on Mar.18.

The 24-year-old picked up his first career pro point with an assist in his first game against the Bakersfield Condors on Mar.19 and added his first goal the next night.

ONE TIMERS:

(G) Connor Murphy made 44 saves in his recent start against Bakersfield.

(G) Dustin Wolf will stay with the Flames for the remainder of the NHL regular season, it was announced on Thursday.

Mitch McLain reached 100 career AHL points on Mar.19 against the Condors.

