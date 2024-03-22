Knight Silences Springfield with 31-Save Shutout

March 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Checkers kicked off their road trip with a goaltending duel in Springfield, and it was the visitors that emerged victorious thanks to a stellar shutout from Spencer Knight and a clutch performance from Mike Benning.

Despite a chance-filled opening frame that saw the two sides combine for 29 shots on goal, the first puck didn't find the back of the net until the final three minutes of the second period. Holding the puck in the zone, Benning launched a shot from the point that snuck its way through traffic and in to give Charlotte the lead heading into the third.

The Checkers came out with some quick success in the final frame, with Benning again sending in a shot on goal and a streaking Will Lockwood getting a piece of it for a slick redirection that doubled Charlotte's advantage.

That proved to be more than enough offense for Charlotte, as Knight kept things locked down between the pipes. He faced an array of attacks from Springfield's high-end weapons - including multiple breakaways, four power plays and several goal-mouth scrambles down the stretch - but never ceded anything on the scoreboard, clinching his fourth shutout of the season and earning a crucial two points for his squad.

NOTES

Knight has four shutouts this season, tying him for third in the AHL ... This was his second shutout in his last three starts and his seventh as a Checker, which ties him for the second-most in franchise history ... Knight has three straight wins and has earned a victory in eight of his last nine starts ... The Checkers have won six of their last seven road games ... The Checkers are 3-3-1-0 this season against the Thunderbirds ... This was Charlotte's first regular season win in Springfield since Nov. 19, 2022 ... This was Benning's third career multi-point game ... Lockwood has six points in seven games since returning from Florida ... Andy Welinski made his Charlotte debut ... Skyler Brind'Amour, Brendan Perlini, Riley Bezeau, Lucas Carlsson, Dennis Cesana and Mack Guzda were the scratches for Charlotte

