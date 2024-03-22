Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Chicago Wolves

Iowa Wild (21-33-3-2; 47 pts.) vs. Chicago Wolves (21-30-4-3; 49 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Chicago Wolves meet for the first game of a weekend set at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday at 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 32-51-8-3 (16-27-3-2 at Wells Fargo Arena, 16-24-5-1 at Chicago)

Last Time: Iowa scored three unanswered goals to take a 3-2 win over Chicago at Allstate Arena on Sunday... Gavin Hain, Brenden Miller, and Sammy Walker scored for the Wild... Walker's winner came with 14 seconds left in regulation... Jesper Wallstedt turned aside 28-of-30 shots in the win

2022-23: Iowa went 4-6-0-0 against Chicago in 2022-23... The Wild won three of the first four meetings... The final matchup of the season was the only game that went to overtime... Only one other game was decided by fewer than two goals (Chicago 6 - Iowa 5, Feb. 11, 2023)

TEAM NOTES

SEASON SERIES: Iowa is 4-0-1-0 against Chicago this season... Sammy Walker leads the Wild with four points (2-2=4) in five games against the Wolves.... Two of Gavin Hain's four goals this season have come against Chicago

THIRD PERIOD SCORING: Iowa had allowed goals in four consecutive third periods prior to shutting Chicago out in the final frame on Sunday... The Wild scored in the third period for the first time in three games... Chicago has scored just two goals in the third against Iowa

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Sunday's matchup marked the first time that Chicago held Iowa's power play scoreless... The Wolves have recorded two power play goals in consecutive games in the season series... Chicago has converted on the man advantage in three games in a row agsint Iowa

GOALTENDING MATCHUP

Goaltender Jesper Wallstedt had started all five games against Chicago this season

Wallstedt is 4-0-1 across those five contests

Wallstedt has allowed nine goals for a 1.75 GAA and a 0.940 SAV%

Keith Kinkaid owns a 1-2-0 record with a 2.63 GAA and a 0.866 SAV% against the Wild this season

Adam Scheel is 0-1-1 in two games with a 2.89 GAA and a 0.889 SAV% against Iowa

ON THE FLY

Gavin Hain and Sammy Walker are the only two active Iowa skaters to score twice against Chicago this season

Walker has scored in back-to-back games

Rocco Grimaldi and Nate Sucese lead the Wolves with three goals apiece against the Wild

Turner Elson has recorded an assist in consecutive games and three of his last four contests

Daemon Hunt also has assists in back-to-back games

Jesper Wallstedt has held opponents to fewer than three goals in each of his last five starts

Iowa has played 10 games in a row in which neither team scored a shorthanded goal

