Comets Gain Point in 2-1 Shootout Loss Islanders

March 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY. - The Comets started a weekend full of hockey at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center against an opponent outside their division, the Bridgeport Islanders. The home team, aware there are playoff implications from now until the season concludes next month, dropped the puck in front of a lively crowd that tried to buoy the Comets chances of inching closer to a postseason berth. The teams remained deadlocked as they headed into the final period. The game eventually went to overtime but a shootout was necessary to find an ending. While the Comets gained a point in the game, they dropped the contest in a shootout, 2-1.

After a scoreless opening period, Xavier Parent rifled the puck to the Islanders net where Jakub Skarek made a stop but left a rebound for Graeme Clarke to pounce on at 11:54. The goal gave Utica a 1-0 lead and it was Clarke's 22nd goal of the season to lead the club. The Islanders tied the game at 1-1 after Julien Gauthier fired a puck off the post and in passed Nico Daws. on the powerplay at 14:16. The period ended without any further goals scored and the game headed to a shootout with the only goal scored by Ruslan Ishakov which cost the Comets a point in the 2-1 loss.

The Comets are back in action tomorrow night against the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins at 6:00 PM on the road before heading to Rochester for another road game on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 PM. The team will return to the Adirondack Bank Center against the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, March 27th at 7:00 PM. Great seats still available.

Single game tickets are now available for the 2023-24 season. Visit uticacomets.com/tickets for more information. Season Ticket Memberships are also available for the 2023-24 Season. Tickets are still available. Visit www.uticacomets.com/tickets for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.