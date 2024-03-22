Monsters Fall Short in 6-3 Loss to Bears

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 6-3 on Friday night at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 35-20-3-3 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Bears struck first after a goal from Matt Strome at 4:51 of the opening period, but Alex Whelan responded with a tally at 6:02 assisted by Stefan Matteau to tie the game. Hershey added two more markers from Pierrick Dubé at 16:20 and Ethen Frank at 18:44 leaving Cleveland trailing 3-1 after 20 minutes. The Bears' Jimmy Huntington scored the lone goal of the second period at 5:09 extending the Monsters deficit to 4-1 heading into the final intermission. Jake Gaudet converted on the power play at 11:49 of the third frame with helpers from Matteau and Owen Sillinger, but Hershey's Henrik Rybinski responded at 14:08 pushing the score to 5-2. Tyler Angle notched a tally at 15:44 off feeds from Jakub Zboril and Mitchell Lewandowski, but Bogdan Trineyev secured the win the Bears with a shorthanded, empty-net goal at 19:56 bringing the final score to 6-3.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 33 saves in defeat while Hershey's Clay Stevenson stopped 22 shots for the win.

The Monsters host a rematch with the Hershey Bears on Saturday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on Bally Sports Great Lakes, FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 2 - - 3 HER 3 1 2 - - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 25 1/6 1/1 9 min / 3 inf HER 39 0/1 5/6 19 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 33 5 27-11-3 HER Stevenson W 22 3 21-8-2 Cleveland Record: 35-20-3-3, 2nd North Division Hershey Record: 45-11-0-5, 1st Atlantic Division

