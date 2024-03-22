Game Preview: Condors v Firebirds, 7 p.m.

COACHELLA VALLEY (37-13-8, 82pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (33-22-4, 70pts), 7 p.m.

The Condors battle the division leaders in the final home game of March

PUCK DROP: 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors return home for their final home game of March as they take on the division-leading Coachella Valley Firebirds.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield never trailed in a 3-2 shootout win over Calgary on the road Wednesday. Max Wanner (5th) and Dylan Holloway (5th) each scored in regulation. Matvey Petrov had the shootout game winner for the second time this season.

THREE IS THE NUMBER

The Condors are 29-4-1 (.867) when scoring at least three goals this season.

ROAD WARRIORS

Bakersfield is in the midst of a stretch with eight of 10 games on the road and is 18-12-0 away from Mechanics Bank Arena this season. The team has won three straight at home. Last season, the Condors won their final 10 games at home and including tonight, have seven remaining on home ice.

LOCKED DOWN LEADING AFTER TWO

The Condors are 22-1-1 when leading after two periods this season. Overall, the team is 32-5-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after two frames.

PERFECT PEDEY

Lane Pederson is a perfect 4/4 in shootouts this season.

MAD MAX

Max Wanner scored for the second time in three games on Wednesday. It was his fifth of the season and the fifth shorthanded goal of the year for the Condors. He now leads the Condors at +14.

PACIFIC TIGHTENING UP

The Condors are a point out of fourth in the battle for home ice in round one of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Ontario, who is in fourth, hosts Calgary tonight. The Wranglers are a point behind the Condors, in sixth place. Click here for the AHL's Playoff Primer

KILLING IT

On the penalty kill, Bakersfield has killed off 28 of its last 29 power plays, dating back to March 4 in San Diego.

GET A LEAD

The Condors are 22-6-2 (.767) when scoring the first goal of the game.

MINISTERS OF DEFENSE

Bakersfield has allowed just 30 goals over its last 14 games. Overall, the team is t-6th in goals against at 2.73 allowed per game.

HOLLYWOOD

Dylan Holloway has been held without a point just once in 10 games this season. He scored his fifth of the year on Wednesday to give the Condors a 2-1 lead.

ON THE OTHER SIDE

The Firebirds have points in 11 straight (9-0-2) and are a league-best 21-4-4 on the road. Cameron Hughes and Andrew Poturalski each have six points in six games against the Condors this season.

UP NEXT

The Condors head out on the road for a four-game trip beginning Sunday at 3 p.m. in Ontario.

