Wolves Come up Short to Wild 2-1 in a Shootout

March 22, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







The Chicago Wolves earned a valuable point in the Central Division postseason race after falling to the Wild 2-1 in a shootout Friday night in Iowa.

Cory Conacher scored in regulation and Adam Scheel was strong in goal for the Wolves, who extended their points streak to two games and pulled within six points of the idle Manitoba Moose for the final postseason berth in the Central.

Sammy Walker scored the winner in the shootout and Jesper Wallstedt was stellar in goal for Iowa, which moved to within a point of the Wolves for sixth place in the Central.

The Wolves got on the board first courtesy of Conacher's tally midway through the opening period. The veteran forward banged home his sixth goal of the season from in close after Chris Terry put a pass on Conacher's stick and he one-timed it past Wallstedt to the stick side. In addition to Terry, Domenick Fensore earned an assist on the play.

Simon Johansson's goal in the waning seconds of the first pulled Iowa into a 1-1 tie heading into the intermission.

After scoreless second, third and overtime periods, Walker won it in the shootout.

Scheel (25 saves) suffered the tough-luck loss in goal for the Wolves while Wallstedt (23 saves) earned the win for the Wild.

Chicago dropped to 21-30-4-4 on the season while Iowa moved to 22-33-3-2.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Iowa to face the Wild on Saturday night (6 p.m.).

Media interested in covering the 2023-24 Chicago Wolves should contact Wolves Director of Public Relations, Chris Kuc.

##WEARETHEWOLVES

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.