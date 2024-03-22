New York Islanders Sign Thiesing

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. - The New York Islanders have signed forward Cam Thiesing to a two-year, two-way, entry-level contract that begins in 2024-25.

Thiesing, 22, completed a three-year career at Ohio State University earlier this month, recording 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 31 games while serving as an alternate captain. He had 61 points (32 goals, 29 assists) in 108 career games, including a career-high 15 goals in 2022-23, which led all Buckeyes. Thiesing collected a career-high 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) as a freshman in 2021-22, ranking third on the team in points and assists.

The Franklin, Tenn. native registered 72 points (31 goals, 41 assists) in 94 games with the Green Bay Gamblers of the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2019-21. Thiesing also had 39 points (13 goals, 26 assists) in 54 games with the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) in 2018-19, earning All-Rookie Second Team honors.

