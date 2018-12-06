Wallin, Kile Loaned to Hartford

PORTLAND, ME - Forwards Terrence Wallin and Alex Kile both recently returned to the Mariners from the AHL. Today it was announced that both are headed back up. Each forward will join the Hartford Wolf Pack on loan. Wallin had just returned from the Wolf Pack this week, while Kile was with the Utica Comets four three weeks before coming back to the Mariners last Wednesday.

Wallin suited up in four games with the Wolf Pack in his recent stint, without registering a point. In total, he has played eight career games in the AHL - seeing action in four with the Binghamton Devils last season. Wallin scored one of the Mariners' two goals last night against his former team, Adirondack, and has four goals and seven assists in 14 ECHL games this season. Wallin also leads all Mariners forwards in shots, with 46.

Kile has continued to average a point-per-game in a Mariners uniform, with 10 goals and five assists in 15. Since his return from Utica on November 28th, Kile has three goals and three assists in five games. He got into four games with the Comets, with no points. Kile has also played in the AHL with the Rochester Americans for brief parts of the past two seasons.

The Mariners are home on Friday vs. Adirondack and Sunday vs. Worcester. Friday is another 1-2-3 Friday: $1 hotdogs, $2 popcorn, and $3 Bud Lights through the start of the 2nd period. Sunday is a 3:00 PM start and is "Night of Champions" presented by Spectrum Healthcare Partners. Fans are asked to bring non-perishable food donations to both games to benefit Preble Street. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.

