Lightning Prospect Otto Somppi Reassigned to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned rookie forward Otto Somppi to the club from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League. Additionally, Solar Bears defenseman Nolan Valleau has signed an AHL contract with Syracuse for the remainder of the 2018-19 season, with a club option for the 2019-20 season.

Somppi, 20, has yet to play in a 2018-19 regular season game with Syracuse. He made his professional debut with the Crunch in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs, where he skated in three games.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Helsinki, Finland played three seasons for the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, where he collected 170 points (58g-112a) and 83 penalty minutes in 178 games.

Somppi was a seventh-round selection (#206 overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Valleau, 26, signed a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Crunch on Oct. 30 after skating in seven games with Orlando, posting four points (2g-2a) and 12 penalty minutes. Since joining Syracuse, the blueliner has picked up four assists and six penalty minutes in 12 AHL contests.

