Team President Brent Thiessen Signed to Three-Year Extension

December 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Kansas City Mavericks President and General Manager Brent Thiessen has signed a three-year extension to remain with the team through the 2021-22 season.

"I'm excited to continue the job and appreciate the trust that ownership has placed in me," said Thiessen. "I take great pride in the fact that Kansas City is a premier place to play and work within the ECHL. We look forward to competing on the ice, continuing to grow hockey throughout the region and providing a first-class experience for our fans."

Thiessen has headed the Mavericks since the team's inception in the 2009-10 season and has guided the team to perennial success that includes positioning toward the top of the league in average attendance and sponsorship revenue year over year. Under Thiessen's stewardship, the Mavericks have twice earned the distinction of most regular season points on the ice and four times won Franchise of the Year awards.

Individually, Thiessen has earned multiple honors including three Executive of the Year awards, two of which coming during his tenure with the Mavericks. He was a three-time Corporate Sales Executive of the Year winner and won the N. Thomas Berry Commitment Cup for outstanding service and dedication to the Central Hockey League. He has been a part of two championship squads, one with the Colorado Eagles and one with the Arizona Sundogs.

His current position represents the third time Thiessen has been tasked with starting a franchise from scratch, previously with the Colorado Eagles, now in the AHL, and the Arizona Sundogs. Under Thiessen's leadership the Mavericks were able to make the move from unaffiliated hockey in the Central Hockey League to the premier 'Double A' hockey league in North America, the ECHL, which the Mavericks have called home since 2014. He recently finalized a new lease for the Mavericks at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena that will keep the team in Independence through at least the 2023-24 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.