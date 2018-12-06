Lorentz, Nastasiuk Called up by AHL's Charlotte Checkers

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announced Thursday that the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers have recalled forwards Steven Lorentz and Zach Nastasiuk.

This is Lorentz's second call-up to the Checkers this season, while Nastasiuk is being recalled to Charlotte for the first time this year.

A native of Waterloo, Ontario, Lorentz has appeared in 17 games for Florida this season and is second on the team with 21 points (8g-13a). He played in three games for the Checkers during his first call-up stint and posted his first career AHL point, an assist. As a rookie in 2017-18, Lorentz, 22, compiled 35 points (12g, 23a) in 62 games for the Everblades. He then added 10 points in 19 games in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

A seventh-round pick by the Hurricanes in the 2015 NHL Draft, Lorentz played four seasons with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League from 2013-17. He played in 247 career games in the OHL and registered 164 career points (75g, 89a).

Nastasiuk, 23, has tabbed 14 points (6g-8a) in 21 games in his first season with the 'Blades. He appeared in 64 games over the last five seasons with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins and has 14 career AHL points (4g-10a) in those 64 games. The Barrie, Ontario, native saw his most recent AHL action last season, suiting up in 20 games for Grand Rapids and posting five points on a goal and four assists.

Prior to turning professional, Nastasiuk played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Owen Sound Attack from 2011-15. A second-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2013 NHL Draft, Nastasiuk recorded 187 career points (89g-98a) in the OHL.

The Everblades return to action on Friday to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time this year. The game gets underway at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

