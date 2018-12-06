Nailers Sign Goaltender Jordan Ruby

December 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced a transaction, which takes effect immediately. Wheeling has signed goaltender Jordan Ruby to an ECHL contract.

Ruby, 27, is currently in the midst of his fourth professional season and third in North America. After completing his four-year collegiate career at R.I.T., Jordan made 26 saves in his pro debut, earning a victory for the Toledo Walleye in the closing weeks of the 2014-15 campaign. The Tavistock, Ontario native then spent the majority of his rookie year in his home province, compiling a 6-9-3 record, a 3.12 goals against average, and a .903 save percentage with the Brampton Beast. Ruby has posted excellent numbers over parts of two seasons with the SPHL's Macon Mayhem, going 29-8-5 in 42 games. He spent the entire 2017-18 season in Brest, France.

The Nailers will play two games at home this weekend. First up is Military Appreciation Night against the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday at 7:05. That night is also a Frosty Friday with $2 beers. Then, the Indy Fuel return to WesBanco Arena for a Family Funday on Sunday at 3:05, featuring a Post Game Skate with the Team.

