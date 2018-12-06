Stingrays Announce New Family 4-Pack Ticketing Option

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced a new Family 4-Pack ticketing offer, allowing fans to save money when purchasing four tickets to a single Stingrays game.

Each Family 4-Pack will feature:

- 4 Balcony Level Tickets

- 4 Stingrays Hats

- 4 Chick-Fil-A Sandwiches

The cost of a Family 4-Pack is $75 ($18.75 per ticket), which comes out to a savings of over $70!

In addition, the Stingrays have announced three specialty Family 4-Pack offers for popular theme nights. The package on Jan. 11 for Wizarding World Night will include 4 Stingrays Scarfs, while the offer for Star Wars Night on Feb. 23 includes 4 Space T-Shirts as well as free parking and the Mar. 31 option for Nick Jr. Day includes 4 Paw Patrol Pucks.

The Stingrays have partnered with Stingray Branding and will be announcing a monthly contest where one lucky fan will win a Family 4-Pack! More details for the contest will be unveiled soon.

All packages are on sale now online at StingraysHockey.com.

South Carolina is back on the ice Friday night to battle Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m. on Social Media Night at the North Charleston Coliseum. The Stingrays host Atlanta on Saturday for Teddy Bear Toss Night, where fans will toss new stuffed animals on the ice after SC's first goal and the first 2,000 fans at the game will receive a Stingrays Santa Hat!

