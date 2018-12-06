FANG Going 'Over the Edge' for North Florida Boy Scouts

Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced that Icemen mascot FANG will rappel down the side of the OMNI Jacksonville Hotel as part of the 'Over the Edge' North Florida Boy Scouts fundraiser.

FANG will join local media and mascots in the urban adventure fundraiser supporting Scouting in North Florida. Nearly $23,000 has been raised so far and donations are being accepted through Friday. To support FANG in his fundraising efforts for the Boy Scouts of America, North Florida Council, fans can donate here. Everyone is invited to participate and 'edgers' will earn a limited one-of-a-kind 2018 Over the Edge patch.

When: Thursday, December 6, 2:00 p.m.

Where: OMNI Jacksonville Hotel, 245 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

