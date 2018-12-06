Mike Monfredo Named Solar Bears Captain

December 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that veteran defenseman Mike Monfredo has been named team captain for the 2018-19 season. The blueliner becomes the sixth player in team history to be named to the captaincy on a full-time basis. Veteran forward Curt Gogol and forward Brady Shaw will serve as alternate captains, while forward Troy Bourke will serve as a third alternate as needed.

"Mike is a core piece of this team - he's someone who primarily leads by example, but when he speaks in the locker room, he commands everybody's full attention," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "He's an excellent ambassador for our team, and someone we're proud to select as our captain."

Monfredo, 28, has recorded eight points (2g-6a) and 40 penalty minutes in 20 games this season, his second with Orlando.

"It's an honor to be named captain," Monfredo said. "We've got a great group of players in our locker room this season, and we've got what it takes to contend for a championship."

The seventh-year pro has amassed 175 points (40g-135a) and 697 penalty minutes in 427 games with the Solar Bears, Rapid City Rush and Quad City Mallards.

Orlando Solar Bears captains by season:

2012-13: Ryan Cruthers

2013-14: Eric Baier

2014-15: Stefan Della Rovere

2015-16: Eric Baier and Carl Nielsen

2016-17: Eric Baier

2017-18: Sean Zimmerman

2018-19: Mike Monfredo

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears visit the Atlanta Gladiators on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:35 p.m. at Infinite Energy Arena. Orlando then hosts the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for the first time this season on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center for a FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday. The first 100 FAIRWINDS members who show their FAIRWINDS debit or credit card and photo ID at the box office will receive a free pair of tickets to that day's game. Once the first 100 pairs are claimed, FAIRWINDS members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one offer for the game. For more information, visit fairwinds.org/solarbears. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

