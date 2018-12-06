Mavericks Announce Partnership with Restoration House
December 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks and Restoration House have partnered to put an end to human trafficking.
Sex trafficking generates an estimated $99 billion per year. The trafficking of women and children for sexual exploitation is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world despite the fact that international law and the laws of 158 countries worldwide criminalize most forms of trafficking.
For every faceoff during the next four home games (Dec. 7, 8, 21, 31), the Mavericks will match a $10 donation from Restoration House partners to aid survivors of human trafficking. Through the campaign, the Mavericks are committed to helping prevent, heal and end human trafficking.
Restoration House of Greater Kansas City representatives will be present on the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena concourse during all four home games of the campaign and will be featured on the Mavericks' KSMO broadcast on Friday, December 7.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 6, 2018
- Mavericks Announce Partnership with Restoration House - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mike Monfredo Named Solar Bears Captain - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Announce New Family 4-Pack Ticketing Option - South Carolina Stingrays
- Steelheads Set Records in Teddy Bear Toss for Tots Results - Idaho Steelheads
- Gladiators Unveil 'Atlanta Hockey Heritage' Third Jersey - Atlanta Gladiators
- Growlers Announce Partnership with Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand - Newfoundland Growlers
- FANG Going 'Over the Edge' for North Florida Boy Scouts - Jacksonville IceMen
- Former Americans Lead Rush to 6-3 Win - Allen Americans
- 'Blades Leap into First in South with Come-From-Behind Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.