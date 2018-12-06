Mavericks Announce Partnership with Restoration House

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks and Restoration House have partnered to put an end to human trafficking.

Sex trafficking generates an estimated $99 billion per year. The trafficking of women and children for sexual exploitation is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world despite the fact that international law and the laws of 158 countries worldwide criminalize most forms of trafficking.

For every faceoff during the next four home games (Dec. 7, 8, 21, 31), the Mavericks will match a $10 donation from Restoration House partners to aid survivors of human trafficking. Through the campaign, the Mavericks are committed to helping prevent, heal and end human trafficking.

Restoration House of Greater Kansas City representatives will be present on the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena concourse during all four home games of the campaign and will be featured on the Mavericks' KSMO broadcast on Friday, December 7.

