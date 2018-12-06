Growlers Announce Partnership with Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND- The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to announce their community partnership with Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand.

Through this partnership, led by the Newfoundland Growlers Captain and Goulds Native, James Melindy, the team will dedicate a section of seating, "Nevaeh's Fan Stand" in Mile One Centre to honour Nevaeh Denine and ensure that her legacy is never forgotten.

"For a girl, so young, to have such an impact on so many lives is truly amazing," said Growlers Captain, James Melindy, "The Newfoundland Growlers are proud to support Nevaeh's Lemonade Stand now and in the future."

Nevaeh had a special love of hockey and she spent many nights at games looking to get on the video board and share a moment with Buddy The Puffin. Hockey teams have supported Nevaeh over the years and the Growlers are proud to continue this tradition of support. By launching this new initiative, the seats dedicated to her memory, will allow others to enjoy the hockey games just as Nevaeh had done on so many nights.

