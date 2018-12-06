2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic to be Televised Nationally Live on NHL Network

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday that the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at 7 p.m. EST from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

For the second consecutive year, the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. New in 2019, the host team will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take placein between rounds of the tournament, highlighting the talents of the ECHL Players, and showcasing the future of hockey as they develop in the League.

"This is a truly unique format to highlight our League and Players during this ECHL showcase event." said Ryan Crelin, Commissioner of the ECHL. "The excitement of having the host Toledo Walleye competing against the All-Stars with rally scoring, as well as showcasing their talents through Skills Events, is going to a create a new twist on the fun All-Star games can create for our fans."

This presentation of the CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic marks the third consecutive year the ECHL and NHL Network, the TV home for the National Hockey League, have worked together to air the game live in the United States. For local channel listings, go to www.NHLNetwork.com.

CCM/ECHL All-Star packages and individual tickets can be purchased by calling 419-725-9255 or by visiting www.toledowalleye.com/allstar.

