Steelheads Set Records in Teddy Bear Toss for Tots Results

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have announced another record-setting donation total from the 21st annual Teddy Bear Toss For Tots, in partnership with the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club and the U.S. Marine Corps, hosted on December 1 at CenturyLink Arena.

For the second-consecutive season, the Steelheads and the Treasure Valley community launched over 7,000 stuffed animals following Reid Petryk's deflection goal in the second period on Saturday night against the Jacksonville Icemen. This season, the event brought in 7,085 stuffed animals, setting a new record for the third-straight season over last year's 7,023 toy count and remaining over double the number set three seasons ago.

All toys and stuffed animals will be donated to the U.S. Marine Corps' local Toys For Tots program.

In addition, the event collected over $4,000 in cash donations, a total largely pushed by stuffed animal sales inside the arena by the Idaho Steelheads Booster Club.

"This event continues to grow each season, and we are thrilled to set another team-high thanks to the generosity of the Steelheads and Treasure Valley communities," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "The Steelheads fan base is second to none, and the enthusiasm for this event is remarkable.

"The Idaho Steelheads Booster Club and U.S. Marine Corps are a large reason why this event continues to thrive now after 21 years, and we cannot thank them enough. Because of their efforts and that of the Steelheads community, a lot of children are going to benefit from love and joy this holiday season."

