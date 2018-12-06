ECHL Transactions - December 6
December 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 6, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Russell Jordan, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve [12/5]
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve [12/5]
Brampton:
Delete Michael McNiven, G recalled to Laval by Montreal
Delete Daniel Ciampini, F recalled by Belleville
Cincinnati:
Delete Adrian Carbonara, F traded to Brampton
Florida:
Add Shane Walsh, F activated from reserve
Add David Friedmann, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Nastasiuk, F recalled by Charlotte
Delete Steven Lorentz, F recalled to Charlotte by Carolina
Delete Jordon Southorn, D suspended by team, removed from active roster
Fort Wayne:
Delete Marco Roy, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Greenville:
Add Kevin Miller, F activated from reserve
Delete Travis Howe, F loaned to Tucson
Indy:
Add Kevin Lankinen, G assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Justin Taylor, F returned from loan to San Antonio
Add Russell Jordan, F activated from Injured Reserve
Maine:
Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kile, F loaned to Hartford
Delete Terrence Wallin, F loaned to Hartford
Manchester:
Add Austin Strand, D assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles
Newfoundland:
Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete A.J. Whiffen, G released as EBUG
Norfolk:
Delete Avery Peterson, F traded to Indy
Delete Dan Maggio, D recalled by Tucson [12/3]
Orlando:
Add Myles McGurty, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from reserve
Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve
Delete Curt Gogol, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)
Delete Ryan Lough, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)
Toledo:
Delete Trevor Hamilton, D recalled by Grand Rapids
Utah:
Delete Matt Berry, F loaned to San Diego
Wheeling:
Add Josh Couturier, D activated from reserve
Wichita:
Delete Travis Brown, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Nick Bligh, F activated from reserve
Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F placed on reserve
