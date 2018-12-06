ECHL Transactions - December 6

December 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 6, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Russell Jordan, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve [12/5]

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on reserve [12/5]

Brampton:

Delete Michael McNiven, G recalled to Laval by Montreal

Delete Daniel Ciampini, F recalled by Belleville

Cincinnati:

Delete Adrian Carbonara, F traded to Brampton

Florida:

Add Shane Walsh, F activated from reserve

Add David Friedmann, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Nastasiuk, F recalled by Charlotte

Delete Steven Lorentz, F recalled to Charlotte by Carolina

Delete Jordon Southorn, D suspended by team, removed from active roster

Fort Wayne:

Delete Marco Roy, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Greenville:

Add Kevin Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete Travis Howe, F loaned to Tucson

Indy:

Add Kevin Lankinen, G assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Justin Taylor, F returned from loan to San Antonio

Add Russell Jordan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Maine:

Add Luke Stork, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kile, F loaned to Hartford

Delete Terrence Wallin, F loaned to Hartford

Manchester:

Add Austin Strand, D assigned from Ontario by Los Angeles

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Newfoundland:

Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete A.J. Whiffen, G released as EBUG

Norfolk:

Delete Avery Peterson, F traded to Indy

Delete Dan Maggio, D recalled by Tucson [12/3]

Orlando:

Add Myles McGurty, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from reserve

Delete Dylan Fitze, F placed on reserve

Delete Curt Gogol, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/2)

Delete Ryan Lough, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/25)

Toledo:

Delete Trevor Hamilton, D recalled by Grand Rapids

Utah:

Delete Matt Berry, F loaned to San Diego

Wheeling:

Add Josh Couturier, D activated from reserve

Wichita:

Delete Travis Brown, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Nick Bligh, F activated from reserve

Delete Ivan Kosorenkov, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.