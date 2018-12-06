Travis Howe Called up by AHL Tucson
December 6, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Travis Howe has been called up to the American Hockey League by the Tucson Roadrunners, the AHL affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes.
Howe, 24, has suited up in 20 games for the Swamp Rabbits this season, and has posted a goal and 93 penalty minutes. The gritty forward ranks second in the ECHL in penalty minutes, and second in major penalties (7).
Howe saw time with the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL as a training camp invitee before being released to the Swamp Rabbits. This is Howe's first official call-up to an American Hockey League team in his career.
To this point, the Massachusetts native has played in 114 ECHL games, has scored 15 points, and has racked up 522 penalty minutes.
