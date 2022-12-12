Walleye Weekly

Overall Record: 8-10-2-1, 5th Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Unbeaten

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

December 7 vs. Kalamazoo (6-1 Loss)

December 9 at Kalamazoo (3-2 OT Loss)

December 10 vs. Indy (4-1 Win))

December 11 vs. Fort Wayne (4-3 OT Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

December 14 at Norfolk at 7:05 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 16 at Norfolk at 7:05 p.m. (6:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

December 17 at Norfolk at 6:05 p.m. (5:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Taking down the top team: Toledo collected four of eight possible points over the week but only one win. It was a nice win over the top team of the division 4-1 Saturday night vs. the Indy Fuel. The power play scored four times (one goal shy of a Walleye record) and Sebastian Cossa picked up 29 saves in the win. The other points collected were singles in overtime losses at Kalamazoo and at home vs. Fort Wayne Sunday.

Powerful play: Despite going 0-3 to finish off the week, Toledo's power play has scored on seven of its last 20 opportunities (35%). Included in that is the 4-8 performance Saturday, which has helped raised the Walleye up to 18.9% on the season.

Shots, shots and more shots: The Walleye posted 45 shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss at Kalamazoo and then registered another 40 on net Saturday night vs. Indy. Toledo has reached 40 or more shots three times this season and all of them came in the last six games. For the year, Toledo is averaging 31.43 shots per game while allowing the fourth fewest in the league (28.10 per contest).

The turnstiles keep churning: Another capacity crowd of 8,008 was at the Huntington Center Saturday to witness Toledo's 4-1 victory. This marked the 234th all-time sellout in Walleye history. Toledo has had 206 of those in the regular season and another 28 in the playoffs. For the year, the Walleye are averaging 7,432 fans per game through ten home contests, which is now the best mark in the league.

On the road again: Toledo will hit the pavement for its longest road trip to date this season with a three-game week all in Norfolk, Virginia. Toledo is 4-0-1 all-time against the Admirals with the last meeting being on December 14, 2018, a Walleye 7-4 win at the Huntington Center. The last time the Walleye made an appearance in Norfolk was back-to-back games played on October 28 and 29 in 2016. Toledo won those games 3-2 in overtime and 4-1.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (1 goal - 4 assists = 5 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Sebastian Cossa (1-1-0, 3.60 GAA, .858 save %)

