K-Wings Welcome Back Goaltender Hunter Vorva

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday the signing of goaltender Hunter Vorva.

Vorva, 27, has played four games for Kalamazoo this season, going 2-1-0 with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. The netminder returns to the K-Wings after suiting up for Huntsville (SPHL) and has appeared in three games for the Havoc this season.

The Kalamazoo also native received the 'SPHL Goaltender of the Year' award last season for his 22-8-2 record with a 1.93 GAA and a .934 S% in 32 games played for Huntsville.

The K-Wings are back in action against the Iowa Heartlanders at 11:05 a.m. EST on Wednesday in Coralville, IA.

