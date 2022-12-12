Teddy Bear Toss Is Back in Action this Holiday Season

Florida Everblades Teddy Bear Toss

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades Teddy Bear Toss(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are celebrating the holiday season as they host their annual Teddy Bear Toss game, presented by Fifth Third Bank, this Saturday, December 17th vs. Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena. Puck is set to drop at 7:00 pm.

"As the Official Bank of the Florida Everblades, we are thrilled to be the presenting sponsor of the Florida Everblades' Teddy Bear Toss," said Jim Weiss, Fifth Third's South Florida regional president. "This holiday tradition provides Blades fans with a fun way to support the local children in the community with Teddy Bears. We are honored to be a part of it."

Florida will wear specialty themed jerseys during Saturday's matchup, which will then be auctioned off to fans via Dash Auction. The sweaters will feature a red holiday-themed colorway and include teddy bear fabric.

"We are happy to announce the return of our annual Teddy Bear Toss game," stated Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development Chris Palin. "We are looking forward to a packed house as well as working alongside Fifth Third Bank and Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation."

All proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, which serves to provide hope and support to children undergoing pediatric cancer treatment and their families, while also funding cutting-edge research to end the disease. Bear Necessities is also the co-sponsor of the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Fans can bring or purchase stuffed animals to toss on the ice following the first Everblades goal of the night. The stuffed animals will then be donated to the Golisano Children's Hospital and other local causes.

"We are honored to once again be the charity for the Teddy Bear Toss. This event not only is the most spectacular display of kindness but it truly benefits thousands of children in our community," stated Kathleen Casey, President, and Founder of Bear Necessities. "The funds raised through the Jersey Auction will benefit children battling pediatric cancer, the leading cause of death by disease in our children. Come on out, buy a Barrett Bear, have a blast, and help kids with cancer. See you there!"

All the festivities of Saturday's game will kick off with a free tailgate from 5:00-7:00 pm with live music.

Everblades fans can score tickets by visiting HERE. Additional information about this and future promotional nights can be found on the Promotions page.

